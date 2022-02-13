Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NIQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 20,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $15.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 616,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

