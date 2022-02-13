Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

