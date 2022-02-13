Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.
NXJ opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $15.95.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
