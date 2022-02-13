Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

NXJ opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

