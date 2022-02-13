Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 402,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NES traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 140,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

