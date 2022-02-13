Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCDO. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($32.87).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,293.50 ($17.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.42) and a one year high of GBX 2,682 ($36.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

