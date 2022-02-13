Oddo Bhf Lowers Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. Gecina has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.