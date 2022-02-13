Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE OMC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

