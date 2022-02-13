OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.71

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.71 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 15848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

OMRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get OMRON alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OMRON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.