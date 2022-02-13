OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.71

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.71 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 15848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.
OMRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
