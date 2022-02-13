Opium Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $102,946.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.39 or 0.06769005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.75 or 1.00089894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048924 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

