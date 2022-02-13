Oppenheimer Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $300.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $229.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.