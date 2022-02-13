Oppenheimer Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $162.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. Seagen has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,840,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $10,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

