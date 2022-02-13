Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of OTTR opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

