Oxen Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $61,619.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,112,102 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

