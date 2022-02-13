Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,008. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

