Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PACB stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
