Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PACV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 539,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,488. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.