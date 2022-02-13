Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as high as C$26.91. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$26.76, with a volume of 1,072,167 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 62,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,752 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

