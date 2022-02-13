Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.34

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.34 and traded as high as C$27.96. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$27.89, with a volume of 606,251 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.
About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
