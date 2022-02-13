Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

NYSE PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

