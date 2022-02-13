Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 70,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,801,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 136,155 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 116,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

