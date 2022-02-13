Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $349.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

