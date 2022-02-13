Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

BTU opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

