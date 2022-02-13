PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $240,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 264,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 205,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

