PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

