PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 7,702 Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in SRAX were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $265,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

