Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $93,000 Investment in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 279,932 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,063,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,930,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,290 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of MARK opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.39. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.