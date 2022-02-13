Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASG opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

