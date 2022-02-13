Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 595 ($8.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.52) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.63).

RTO stock opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.77) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 311.45 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 547.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 572.63.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

