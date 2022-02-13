Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGSS remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95.
Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (PGSS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.