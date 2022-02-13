Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,968,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,830 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems comprises 11.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Pegasystems worth $631,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

