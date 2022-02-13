Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

