Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

