Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

