Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $330.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.