Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

