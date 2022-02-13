Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

