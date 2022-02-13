Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Afya by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Afya by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Afya by 49.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

AFYA opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

