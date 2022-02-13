Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHRS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,661,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,144,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHRS shares. increased their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

GHRS opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. GH Research PLC has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

