PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.670-$6.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

