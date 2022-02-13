Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

