Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE PHR opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.