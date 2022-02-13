Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Up 123.4% in January

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,062,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

