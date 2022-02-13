Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 559,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.