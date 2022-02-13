Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $47.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pinterest by 278.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,693,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408,590. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.