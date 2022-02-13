Piper Sandler Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $150.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

