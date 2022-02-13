Piper Sandler Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $505.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.21.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $349.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.07 and a 200-day moving average of $444.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.