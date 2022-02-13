Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$7.03 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.