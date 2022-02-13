Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

PXLW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 956,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

