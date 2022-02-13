Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

