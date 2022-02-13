Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.
PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.
NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.
