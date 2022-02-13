Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post $165.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $518.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $660.18 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $700.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 774,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,533. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $60,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 203,006 shares worth $1,564,632. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

